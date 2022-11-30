Wagon ride

Wagon rides around Lincoln Park were offered in 2021 for the inaugural Jingle Bell Jubilee.

 File photo

OLEAN — A few more details are left to work out for the first Jingle Bell Jubilee on Friday, organizers said.

The second annual Jingle Bell Jubilee, set for Friday and Dec. 9, is set to host numerous activities from 4:30-8 p.m. at Lincoln Park. Planned activities include a holiday market, carolers, dance groups, Shop Raffle tickets, make and take craft, cocoa and cookie crawl, decorate the tree contest, and a Rudolph Run.

