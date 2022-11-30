OLEAN — A few more details are left to work out for the first Jingle Bell Jubilee on Friday, organizers said.
The second annual Jingle Bell Jubilee, set for Friday and Dec. 9, is set to host numerous activities from 4:30-8 p.m. at Lincoln Park. Planned activities include a holiday market, carolers, dance groups, Shop Raffle tickets, make and take craft, cocoa and cookie crawl, decorate the tree contest, and a Rudolph Run.
“In little over three weeks, the holiday market for the 2nd sold out, with only one spot remaining for the 9th – just so excited on this year’s event,” reported Meme K. Yanetsko, GOACC Chief Operating Officer. ““We have some new surprises in store for those coming to the jubilee this year – MeLifeLove will have winter yoga at the park; DanceArts will have their student dancers prance around the park; the decorating of the Festival of Trees will happen the first Friday with auction beginning that night; also, some past favorites the Cookie Crawl and Run Run Rudolph Run are both on Dec. 9.”
More than 20 vendors have signed up for Friday, including Lakeview Alpaca, Mountainside Impressions; The Crazy Daisy, Just Hangin’ Around; Bee’s Honey; AnnMarie’s Baklava, Fat Root, Circle3E Designs, Rusty Rooster, Diane’s Creativity; Papa’s Woodworking, Woodland Signatures, Studio4East, the Chamber, Harold Stark Crafts, The She Garage, Aquaria Salon, RazATaz, McCarthy’s Emporium, Connor’s Chocolate, Bell Book Vinyl, Vintage Olean, and Rolling Scones.
“The Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts crew and the Tri-County Arts Council will be onsite (Friday) with holiday make and takes for the children,” said Erica Dreher, the Chamber’s membership services manager. “Also, the Pfeiffer Nature Center will have their young and old participants make/take the pinecone treats for our bird friends.”
The Salvation Army of Olean will be in the bistro selling cups of hot chocolate and baked goods on Friday, and Good Times of Olean will be there on Dec. 9 with chili and soups. The Chamber will once again have select beers and seltzers from Wright Beverages, as well as holiday mulled wine from Heron Hill Winery complete with fruit and spices added in.
Dreher stated, “We are so proud of our community, our members – many have stepped up and became sponsors, became vendors, donated items,” Dreher said. “The support has been tremendous, and we want to thank all for their involvement.”
Some activities are being organized but were not confirmed on Tuesday, such as attempts to line up horse and carriage rides, and a wreath making class. A complete schedule for activities for both Fridays will be online on the Chamber’s website later today at www.oleanny.com.
Tickets for a fundraising raffle to help benefit the Santa Claus Lane Parade will be sold at the Chamber booth. Tickets are $20 or 3 for $50 with the following prizes: $2,500, $2,000, and $500. Tickets can be purchased at the Chamber office, 301 North Union Street, Olean or by connecting with GOACC volunteers and committee members.
Chamber officials reported that although all events are outside, those who are sick or have symptoms of communicable diseases are asked to stay home. For more information or questions, contact the Chamber at 372-4433 or santa@oleanny.com.