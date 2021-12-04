OLEAN — The first night of Jingle Bell Jubilee, the first of a series of new events hosted by the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce (GOACC), attracted dozens of community residents braving the cold Friday night.
The pavilion at Lincoln Park, which itself was transformed with hundreds of sparkling holiday lights, was turned into a holiday marketplace with local vendors.
Items like quilts, wood decorations, natural and artificial wreaths, clothing, winter outerwear, totebags, maple syrup and more were all available at the market, and will be Friday as well.
Activities not only included the holiday market but other opportunities to get in the holiday spirit, like th make-and-take ceramic ornaments hosted by the Tri-County Art Council. The Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts hosted a family photo craft, a series of kids make-n-take activities and an adult make-n-take activity.
Coworkers Sharon Boll of Bolivar and Theresa Lehman of Allegany stopped off after leaving Petruzzi Insurance Company were designing their own wreaths, being guided by Shanna Miller of Miller’s Farm Market.
Hill View Stables of Olean provided horse and wagon rides around Lincoln Park and will also be back on Friday.
Dancers and carolers joined in the fun too, like the Allegany second-graders led by Kim Voegelin.
Elsa Porcello, 7, of Allegany is one of those second-graders and her favorite part of the evening was her upcoming Christmas carol concert. She was there with mother, Brandi Porcello of and sister, Fiora, 5, who’s favorite was the “brownies and cupcakes.”
The second Jingle Bell Jubilee on Friday will feature many of the same events, including the Festival of Trees, a cocoa and cookie crawl, a 5K Run Run Rudolph run and the drawing of the lottery worth $6,000 in prizes.
The second winter event sponsored by the GOACC is the Frosty Fest, which will be held on Feb. 5. Set for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m, at War Vets Park, planned activities include snow bocce, a scavenger hunt, snow volleyball, the city’s largest pancake breakfast, a hot chocolate bar, a chili cook-off and a squirrel plunge.
For lottery tickets, more information or questions, contact GOACC at (716) 372-4433 or email santa@oleanny.com.