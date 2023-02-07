Buffalo Bills president Kim Pegula suffered cardiac arrest last June and has been in slow recovery and away from both the football team and the Buffalo Sabres for the past eight months.
Pegula’s daughter, professional tennis player Jessica Pegula, who is ranked No. 3 in the world, provided the first detailed update on her mother’s condition in a letter on The Players’ Tribune on Tuesday.
As described in Jessica Pegula's letter, her mother's medical emergency can bring comparisons to Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffering cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati during the Bills-Bengals game in January.
Jessica Pegula writes that her mother suffered cardiac arrest last June and Kelly Pegula, Kim’s daughter, provided life-saving CPR.
“My mom was asleep when my dad woke up to her going into cardiac arrest and she was unresponsive for quite a while,” Jessica Pegula writes.
"My sister gave her CPR until the ambulance arrived. She saved her life. Even though she doesn’t like to take credit for this terrible situation, she absolutely saved her life, followed by the critical job performed by the paramedics who arrived and were able to restore a heartbeat."
Jessica writes that Kelly, only a few months before, had stated she was going to earn her CPR certification for her job.
With Kim Pegula in the hospital, Jessica writes that family members embarked on a two-week vigil at her side.
"We lived in that hospital for basically two weeks. We took shifts, we brought each other food, we knew all the nurses and doctors, we even knew their schedules. We had to force my dad to go home and sleep, but most of the time he didn’t."
Jessica writes Terry Pegula would go sit in his car to get away or come to her house.
"He didn’t want to go back to their house unless my mom was back with him. When they say one day in the hospital equals a week to recover, that is no joke. We were all mentally and physically exhausted."
Jessica, meanwhile, writes that her mother is improving every day: “She is dealing with significant expressive aphasia and significant memory issues. She can read, write and understand pretty well, but she has trouble finding the words to respond. It is hard to deal with and it takes a lot of patience to communicate with her, but I thank God every day that we can still communicate with her at all. The doctors continue to be blown away by her recovery, considering where she started, and her determination is the driving force of that.”
Jessica writes about how much her mother loved to work as president and owner of both the Buffalo Sabres and Buffalo Bills.
"She did everything and our family constantly told her how she needs to slow down and take time for herself. She was the woman behind my dad’s success and my dad would happily admit that. She jumped into this journey with him and learned many lessons along the way, breaking a lot of barriers. She was the shift in culture, positivity and the heartbeat of many of the employees."
A 1991 communications graduate of Houghton College, Kim Pegula is a daughter of Ralph Kerr, former superintendent of the Olean City School District. She is the first-ever female minority co-owner of a major sports franchise.
Terry Pegula, a Penn State graduate with a degree in petroleum and natural gas engineering, sold Pittsburgh-based East Resources for $4.7 billion to Dutch Royal Shell. He and Kim bought the Sabres in February 2011 and they bought the Bills in September 2014.
Jessica also writes how she slowly got back into practicing tennis and then decided to play at Wimbledon in June, winning two matches. Later in the year she won her first WTA 1000 title in Guadalajara, Mexico. For a moment she was overcome with emotion and in her acceptance speech she dedicated her win to her mother.
Then in January, "we came to some bizarre, messed-up, full circle moment," she writes.
Hamlin, a Buffalo Bills safety, suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during the Monday night game against the Bengals. "My stomach sunk because it felt like the exact same thing all over again."
She was sitting on the bench for a tennis event in Sydney, Australia; she was supposed to go on for mixed doubles in 15 minutes.
"...I usually don’t get too much anxiety, but the thought of what Damar and his family were about to go through hurt my heart. I knew how important time was. I just kept thinking time, time, time, time. I hope they got him back and quick enough. The medical staff and trainers who assisted that night really saved his life and were tremendous in his recovery. I ended up going on for mixed doubles and we won."
Going into the 2023 Australian Open, Jessica decided to wear the No. 3 patch to honor Hamlin. Ironically, she was also ranked No. 3 in the world.
"However, it didn’t feel like it was just for him, it felt like it was for my mom as well. To see the attention it garnered in Australia, across the world, in a different country, just reminded me why I love sports and the beauty of coming together."
While Kim Pegula is working hard in her recovery and is improving, Jessica writes there are still unknowns.
"Luckily, we have some amazing people around us who have been crucial in helping her and without them I am not sure where our family would be. ... It has been a tough year but at the same time I feel lucky and blessed. I am thankful she is still with us when other families may not have been so lucky."
Jessica also writes she thanks the Buffalo community for its patience regarding her mother's situation.
"I know you have wanted answers and it took us a while to get there but it finally felt like it was time. Thank you to everyone who has respected privacy and shown me and my family tremendous support throughout this ongoing journey."