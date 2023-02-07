Jessica Pegula

Jessica Pegula wears a small No. 3 patch on her skirt in support of the Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin at the Australian Open in January.

 Associated Press

Buffalo Bills president Kim Pegula suffered cardiac arrest last June and has been in slow recovery and away from both the football team and the Buffalo Sabres for the past eight months.

Pegula’s daughter, professional tennis player Jessica Pegula, who is ranked No. 3 in the world, provided the first detailed update on her mother’s condition in a letter on The Players’ Tribune on Tuesday. 

Terry and Kim Pegula

Terry and Kim Pegula, co-owners of the Buffalo Sabres and Bills, at the KeyBank Center in 2020 in Buffalo.

