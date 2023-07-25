ELLICOTTVILLE — The Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce Gazebo Series has had an amazing turnout each week, and this Thursday is expected to bring in yet another crowd.
Performing will be Jess & The Mess, one of Buffalo’s top cover bands, featuring a wide variety of music from the 1960s right up through today’s radio hits. The group has performed at all of Western New York’s top clubs and developed a great following throughout the area.
This vibrant group caters to all ages, from grandkids to grandparents and the whole family. This free show begins at 7 p.m. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs, beverages and a snack.
Following this Thursday’s performance, return to the Ellicottville Gazebo one more time to close out the 2023 Gazebo Series on Aug. 3 with special guest Amy Frost with ASP.