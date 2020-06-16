BRADFORD, Pa. — One of Bradford’s annual summer events will take place as scheduled despite the coronavirus, chiefly due to its inherent social distancing.
The 23rd annual Penn’s Woods Jeep Jamboree will take place as scheduled June 25 through June 28 at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.
Normally, the campus hosts several camps, conferences and other large events throughout the summer. All of those events but the Jamboree have been cancelled this year due to the threat from COVID-19.
The Jamboree is a much different event for many reasons. Participants spend their days in their Jeeps exploring woodland trails in the region, and each family is contained in its own vehicle.
Additionally, any of the participants who stay on campus have an individual apartment for each family. Pitt-Bradford will provide boxed meals and even conduct no-contact guest check in and check out.
In past years, Jeep drivers would huddle for morning instructions, but this year, they will receive daily announcements over a public address system while in their vehicles.
Penn’s Woods is one of several dozen Jamborees affiliated with Jeep for fans of the off-road vehicles to drive remote trails with support and companionship. This year, 110 Jeeps with 250 people have registered for the Bradford event.