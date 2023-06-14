OLEAN — SUNY Jamestown Community College will host a Skilled Trades & Retention Open House from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at its Cattaraugus County Campus Manufacturing Technology Institute.
The open house provides an opportunity for attendees to tour the facility; check out industry-standard equipment; network with instructors, area professionals and job seekers; learn about short-term training opportunities and funding for these programs; discover local career opportunities; and hear about childcare and transportation support for students.
Funding from various grants and foundations allowed for the purchase of advanced manufacturing, and industry-standard equipment. The purpose of this funding was to meet an identified need for a skilled workforce for manufacturing in Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties.
JCC Workforce Development offers four short-term training programs in advanced manufacturing: Industrial Maintenance Technician, CNC/Machining Operator, Welding Fundamentals, and Building Automation Systems. Funding for these programs also supports the tuition and wraparound services for students throughout the programs’ pilot years.
“Not only do we want to provide education for those wanting to upskill, we offer customized training solutions for our area businesses and their employees,” Kathleen Martel, Workforce Development director, said. “We’re here, we have the tools. We want the surrounding community to see our equipment, our facilities, and the training we have to offer in person.”
For more information on training opportunities or to enroll in short-term advanced manufacturing programs, visit sunyjcc.edu/workforce.