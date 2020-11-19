OLEAN — Jamestown Community College’s welding program inspires students to use their talents and skills in a variety of settings.
Part of the program, which is offered both at the Jamestown campus and the Cattaraugus County campus in Olean in earning an associate degree in applied science-welding is working on practical projects.
As an example, Portville High School graduates Shaine Putt and Dawson Tarbox worked during the fall semester to create an outdoor fire pit skirt, touting the JCC Jayhawks.
Austin Tallman and Hunter Bittinger, both of Sherman, performed repairs on the Chautauqua Belle hull over the summer, enabling the vessel to carry passengers on Chautauqua Lake during the July 4 weekend.
The welding degree program is for students working toward careers in welding, or for transferring to a four-year institution offering a bachelor’s degree in welding engineering technology.