JAMESTOWN — A.I. The Anomaly returns to SUNY Jamestown Community College with more inspiring stories to share — this time through three days of events on the Jamestown Campus.
A.I. is also known as Aitina Fareed-Cooke. Over the course of her music residency, A.I. will showcase how the arts can heal, inform and inspire change. All events are free and open to the public.
The mix of classes includes “Tales from the Porch,” a hip-hop, jazz and storytelling concert at 7 p.m. on April 12 in the Scharmann Theatre.
According to Fareed-Cooke, A.I. stands for “all in,” a motto she lives by while sharing personal stories of trauma and triumph. She uses her performances to ignite thought, expand perspectives and encourage listeners to persevere through whatever obstacles they face.
"We all have our porches. Our platforms from which we share our stories. Our lives. From these porches, we learn perspectives. We learn of the varying commonalities and complexities that exist, human to human,” said Fareed-Cooke. “As we exchange these tales, we share our hopes, fears, and dreams. Together we discover the beautiful weight of reality which is that we are all human. Different, yet the same.”
Fareed-Cooke will present to JCC’s songwriting class from 1:30-2:20 p.m. on April 11 in room 121 of the Sheldon Center. On April 12, a presentation to the aural skills class is planned from 8:30-9:20 a.m. in room 138 of the Sheldon Center. Fareed-Cooke will give a keynote speech from 12:20-1:20 p.m. in the Student Union of the Hamilton Collegiate Center. Two presentations are planned for April 13 during classes in room 111 of the Sheldon Center from 9:30-10:45 a.m. and 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
“A.I. is dedicated to the utilization of music, lyricism, photography, and cinematography as her ‘weapons of mass creativity’ to capture thought-provoking stories,” said Neil Flory, JCC associate professor and coordinator of Music. “Her talents are undeniable, and our students benefit from the way she models what is possible when you commit to your craft and your community.”
Fareed-Cooke, a Buffalo native, has visited campus previously to share her “Power of Words” hip-hop and poetry performance.
The residency is sponsored by JCC Campus Life, the JCC Music Department, the College Program Committee, the Katharine Jackson Carnahan Endowment for the Humanities, ARP Grant, the Faculty Student Association and the Arts, Humanities, and Health Sciences Division.
For more details about the residency, visit sunyjcc.edu/events.