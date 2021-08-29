OLEAN — SUNY Jamestown Community College will host a resource fair Sept. 8 in observance of International Overdose Awareness Day.
“We appreciate our partners throughout the JCC community who will join us for this important event,” said Kayla Crosby, campus life director. “These fairs are a free event to remember people who’ve died from overdose, support people who struggle with substance use, and work against substance use stigma.”
JCC’s Cattaraugus County Campus will host the fair at noon outside of the College Center.
Those in attendance are encouraged to bring a t-shirt to participate in the fair’s “Tie-Dye For Hope.”