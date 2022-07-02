JCC to host family-friendly Build-A-Bot workshop

OLEAN — Are you interested in Robotics and Artificial Intelligence? Learn to program and build your own robot with a family-friendly Build-A-Bot workshop series hosted by SUNY Jamestown Community College.
“Robotics and automation are here to stay, and this course offers kids a creative way to dip their toe into that world, and see the types of things that are possible with a little bit of programming knowledge,” said Gregg Karl, project manager of Workforce Development on the Cattaraugus County Campus.
The workshop consists of four meetings to begin July 12 at the Jamestown Campus and July 14 at the Cattaraugus County Campus. Some highlights of this course include basic computer technology, robotics history, testing and debugging and Robot Olympics.
“By the end of the course they’ll not only have physically built the robot, but learned how to communicate with it and tell it what to do,” Karl explained. “These are powerful skills that will hopefully foster excitement and curiosity among the students, and they’ll seek out future opportunities in robotics.”
While families with younger children are welcome to register for this workshop, the minimum age for individual registrants is 13. Participants are responsible for the course fee. Only one fee is needed for either an individual or family registration.
To register, visit sunyjcc.edu/workforce and click on the “Workforce Development Courses” button. For more information, email workforce@mail.sunyjcc.edu or call (716) 338-1005.