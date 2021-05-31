OLEAN — SUNY Jamestown Community College is partnering with Southern Tier Junior Bassmasters to give young people the opportunity to learn how to fish this summer.
JCC president Daniel DeMarte said the college will sponsor an annual membership for 20 children in Cattaraugus County who are going into grades 4, 5 or 6. The sponsorship, funded by a JCC donor, covers the $25 membership fee to the Junior Bassmasters association.
“We’re going to help the kids learn about fishing, as well as help coordinate and manage an influx of 20 new kids joining the Junior Bassmasters,” DeMarte said.
Those interested in joining Junior Bassmasters through JCC are asked to complete a membership application that can be found at southerntierbass.com/Juniors/application.pdf.
Applications can be saved digitally or printed. Completed applications can be emailed to jennyburroughs@mail.sunyjcc.edu or mailed to Jamestown Community College Workforce Readiness, c/o Jenny Burroughs, 525 Falconer St., Jamestown, NY 14702.
Children who register will have the opportunity to take part in four fishing outings this summer at local ponds on the following dates:
- June 23 at Cowell’s Pond, Little Genesee.
- June 30 at Frungillo’s Pond, Olean.
- July 14 at Richburg Rod and Gun.
- July 21 at Bedow’s Pond, Friendship.
Each outing is scheduled for 6 to 7:30 p.m. Children will be provided snacks and compete for prizes. Transportation to and from the ponds is not provided.
DeMarte and others from JCC plan to help volunteer at the outings.
“Landowners in the area make their ponds accessible to the Junior Bassmasters,” DeMarte said. “It’s a great program for kids who are interested in fishing to get started. It’s fun, too. They can eat, hang out with each other, and compete for prizes.”
Please visit southerntierbass.com for rules, regulations, and other information. For more information about registering a child through JCC, please call (716) 338-1337.