JAMESTOWN — Through a grant from the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation, to support small business entrepreneurship, the Small Business Development Center at Jamestown Community College has released an online certification focused on entrepreneurship for businesses in New York State.
The $195 certification is provided by Jamestown Community College and the 6 module course provides essential information regarding entrepreneurship basics, product design, accounting and financials, legal issues, market research, and human resources.
Individuals interested in taking the certification course or any of our other courses in ecommerce, website development, social media marketing, zoning, or succession planning can go to our Online Business Academy at https://www.sbdcbusinessacademy.com/.
Be a successful business owner by learning the basics needed to have the confidence to grow your idea. Interested in working with one of our certified business advisors at no cost to you, contact the SBDC at 716-338-1024 or go to our website at www.sbdcjcc.org for one on one, confidential guidance.