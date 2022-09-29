JAMESTOWN — Through a grant from the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation, to support small business entrepreneurship, the Small Business Development Center at Jamestown Community College has released an online certification focused on entrepreneurship for businesses in New York State.

The $195 certification is provided by Jamestown Community College and the 6 module course provides essential information regarding entrepreneurship basics, product design, accounting and financials, legal issues, market research, and human resources.

 

