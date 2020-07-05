JAMESTOWN — Jamestown Community College is seeking input from businesses throughout the region on their existing and future workforce needs.
Results from the survey will be used to help JCC align current and future academic and training program development in four new areas, according to Holger Ekanger, JCC vice president of workforce readiness.
“It is critical that we understand from our regional employers the skills gaps that currently exist as well as those that are anticipated,” Ekanger said.
The short, confidential survey is available at https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5624673/Employer-Workforce-Needs-Assessment until July 10.
A $90,000 grant from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation has enabled JCC to collaborate with consultants from SmithGroup on a feasibility study that assesses training needs in agribusiness, clean energy, culinary and hospitality, and robotics and automation programs.
“By gathering input on these programs from industry stakeholders who have specific insights into the regional workforce, JCC will be better able to tailor program development to match specific labor needs,” JCC president Daniel DeMarte said.
“In addition to existing workforce development skills gaps, COVID-19 has placed further economic stress on businesses,” DeMarte added. “Participation in the survey will help inform how JCC structures and deploys training within the four identified areas that may have additional workforce needs prompted by the pandemic.”
Additional information can be obtained by contacting Ekanger at 338-1331 or HolgerEkanger@mail.sunyjcc.edu.