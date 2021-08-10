OLEAN — Local colleges are preparing for the fall semester with strict COVID-19 protocols.
On Monday, Jamestown Community College announced that face masks must be worn in classrooms at all times, regardless of vaccination status.
“The health and safety of our students remain our first priority,” said Daniel DeMarte, JCC president. “As we return to greater activity on campus, we are confident in our plan to be able to continue to serve our students in the most effective way possible and are excited to welcome them back to campus.”
Earlier this summer, officials announced that vaccinations will become mandatory once there is full FDA approval — in line with requirements set by the State University of New York. Religious and medical exemptions from vaccination will be permitted.
Students who are taking online coursework only and have no plans to participate in any on-campus activities or interactions will not be required to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.
Other implemented protocols include:
- The college will conduct pool testing on a weekly basis, as well as require students and staff to complete a daily screening for symptoms.
- Unvaccinated individuals on campus are expected to continue wearing a face mask, practice social distancing, participate in pool testing, and complete the daily screening.
- Regular cleaning and disinfecting will be conducted. Hand sanitizing stations have been installed throughout the college at main entry/exit points of buildings and will continue to be provided in high-traffic areas as supplies become available.
- Online course and program deliveries have been increased to provide more flexibility.
For a full list of protocols, visit sunyjcc.edu/covid19.
ST. BONAVENTURE UNIVERSITY has also released its guidelines, including mandatory vaccines for students and staff.
Acting President Joseph Zimmer reported that more than 90% of faculty and staff are expected to be vaccinated before the school year begins. First-year students are to move into their assigned residence halls Aug. 27, with upperclassmen moving in Aug. 28-29.
“We will all have to remain flexible and be ready to adjust to new situations based on the virus and additional advisories from the CDC, state, county and University,” he said.
All students except fully-online, non-residential graduate students must have a valid proof of full vaccination before arriving on campus. While medical and religious exemptions are allowed, those individuals must follow other guidelines. Otherwise, unvaccinated students will not be allowed to check-in to residence halls, use campus facilities or attend classes.
Vaccinated students will also be exempted from surveillance testing, but symptomatic testing will be available through the Health Center. Students that received an exemption will be required to test for the entire semester or until they have submitted valid proof that they are fully vaccinated. Exempted students will be notified of testing specifics by the Center for Student Wellness.
Other protocols include:
- Face Coverings: The wearing of face coverings will depend on vaccination status. However, all students should bring a supply of face masks with them to school. University-approved vaccine-exempt students will be required to wear face coverings at all times when they are indoors including classrooms, in residence halls except in their rooms, and dining facilities except while eating.
- Classes: With few exceptions, all classes and labs will be in person with no virtual option. The socially distant spaces created in non-academic locations on campus last year have been eliminated and classroom structures returned to normal.
- Visitation: Residential and non-residential students, whether vaccinated or exempt, will be able to visit within their residence halls and across campus to other halls. Exempt students must wear a face covering at all times while in the residence halls. All other visitors in residence halls must be vaccinated and have proof of vaccination with them. It will be the responsibility of the St. Bonaventure student resident to ensure that any non-SBU guest is fully vaccinated.
- Clubs and Activities: Clubs and activities will return to a normal schedule including intramural sports, residence hall activities, club sports, performing and visual arts and other campus clubs. Unvaccinated students may have additional restrictions put in place based on revised policies or the governing bodies of club sports.
For more information, visit www.sbu.edu/covid-19.