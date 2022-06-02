Students graduating from SUNY Jamestown Community College during the 2021-2022 academic year who earned the college’s honors citation were recently honored.
Those recognized were Suleyman Eminov of Turkmenistan; Taylor Haight of Pittsfield, Pa.; Yaritza Iglesias-Carpena and Charles Sisson of Jamestown; Benjamin Livingston of Lakewood; Dylan Main of Olean; Kira Nolder of Roulette, Pa.; Anna Torres-Carvella of Frewsburg; and Tiffany Yerico of Fredonia.
To be awarded JCC’s honors citation, a student is required to successfully complete a globally-focused honors symposium course, as well as two project-based honors courses.
The Honors Task Force congratulates these students on their hard work and dedication to their continued learning.