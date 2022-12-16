JAMESTOWN — SUNY Jamestown Community College has earned top 10 placement among the Best Community Colleges in New York 2023, according to intelligent.com.
The website provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. Intelligent.com identifies top schools based on tuition costs, number of credits required to graduate and online coursework delivery format.
The scoring system, which placed JCC seventh overall, also compares each school’s admission practices, retention and graduation rates, faculty reputation and available student resources. This in-depth study resulted in JCC gaining further distinction as Best Rural Location in the final assessment.
The recent expansion of the Tuition Assistance Program to include part-time students helps make attending JCC a more attainable goal for anyone considering pursuit of a college degree. More information about TAP assistance can be found at sunyjcc.edu/financialaid.
“Many of our students are balancing work and family obligations,” said Karen Fuller-Markham, executive director of administrative services at JCC. “New York’s expansion of TAP to include part-time students might be what it takes to make possible something that once seemed impossible.”
The benefits of balancing work, school and family will show in the long run. Data from a 2021 report shared by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, shows that unemployment rates decline and salaries increase with each level of education attained.
At JCC, fall semester recently ended, and the college is accepting new students for spring 2023. Those interested in starting their college journey can apply at sunyjcc.edu/apply.
Students who are already accepted at JCC and plan to take spring 2023 classes must register no later than Jan. 13. Students may request an advising appointment at sunyjcc.edu/advising, or by calling (716) 338-1007. Walk-in advising is available for current and accepted students from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 12-13 at JCC locations in Jamestown, Olean and Dunkirk.