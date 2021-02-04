Responding to the call for social awareness made over the summer, SUNY Jamestown Community College’s president has formed a President’s Task Force on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in a college-wide effort to promote those ideals.
“Through the establishment of this task force, we hope to reiterate JCC’s commitment to creating a campus community that embraces and responds to an increasingly diverse and globalized world,” Daniel DeMarte said. “It is with this in mind that we aim to celebrate the identities and experiences of our students, faculty, and staff while recognizing that valuing our differences makes us stronger.”
The task force, made up of campus stakeholders with representation from students, faculty, staff and administration, will meet monthly to align campus efforts around diversity, equity and inclusion.
Simone Sellstrom, director of the media, visual and performing arts department, will chair the task force. Donald Pool, coordinator of accessibility services, will serve as vice chair.
The task force members are:
Students — Anzhelika Mutygulina, Aimee Zynda
Faculty — Morgan Franchina, David Kadanoff, Ellen Lehning, Frank McCarthy, Greg Rabb, Simone Sellstrom, K. Woodin
Staff — Karli Champ, Xavier Churnac, Kayla Crosby, Carla Cummings, Don Pool
Managers/Leaders — Katie Carpen, Scott Miller, Rose Torres
Ex Officio — DeMarte, Nickey Riczker, Kirk Young