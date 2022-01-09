JAMESTOWN — Originally planned for Jan. 28-29, the SUNY Jamestown Community College Alumni Association has postponed its 34th annual interactive mystery event.
The decision was made in light of the uptick in community transmission of COVID-19, and presence of the new variant of the virus in the area. Current ticket holders should expect the alumni relations office to contact them with more information.
Traditionally held the last weekend in January, the mystery series is a significant fundraiser for the association. Proceeds benefit various scholarships and are distributed through the JCC Alumni Association Scholarship Fund. This year’s event theme is “Mystery in the Operating Room.” The group intends to re-evaluate conditions in February.
“This event provides us with the funds to help make a difference in the lives of our students,” says Heather Morris, alumni relations director for JCC. “We will be back stronger than ever when we can better protect our members and our valued community guests.”
Morris reiterated the group’s commitment to keeping the public informed on any new developments and the new date as soon as it becomes available. In the meantime, donations to the JCC Alumni Association can be made at: https://www.sunyjcc.edu/giving