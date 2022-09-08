LITTLE VALLEY — Jamestown Community College officials have presented Cattaraugus County legislators with a proposed four-year capital plan totaling more than $3.1 million for the Olean campus.
The plan, presented Wednesday to members of the Finance Committee, addresses deferred maintenance on the nearly 20-year-old Cattaraugus County Campus including building roofs.
JCC Olean Director Paula Snyder thanked legislators for funding to help renovate the Cutco Theater and said the next project plans to turn the College Depot into an Esports stadium and create a new varsity sport.
“It’s all the rage,” she said. A coach has also been hired.
Dr. Daniel DeMarte, Jamestown Community College president, said the Olean campus “is as close to normal as we were in 2019” before COVID-19 turned things upside down. Much of the instruction is still being done online, he said.
The four-year proposal is worth about $3.1 million and is specifically designed to address deficiencies in buildings on campus that were built in 2003.
Year one, said Michael Martello, JCC vice president for administration, includes about $945,000 worth of work. After the county commits to paying for half of the deferred maintenance and renovations project it will be presented to the state Education Department for funding in the 2023 state budget, Martello said.
Also planned are about $20,000 in exterior renovations at the Depot, Martello said. Roofs are the biggest part of the deferred maintenance project, he added. It’s not known whether they will be replaced or repaired.
More information technology (IT) including additional servers and computer networks. A $120,000 campus-wide switch to LED lighting offers a payback of eight to 10 years.
Additional generators are needed, as well as safety and security upgrades and parking lot and sidewalk work.
County Administrator Jack Searles said he would review the proposed deferred maintenance projects and look at how they could be incorporated into a four-year capital plan.
HOLIDAY-SEASON DEER HUNTING
On another issue, County Legislature Chairman Howard VanRensselaer, R-Randolph, asked legislators to consider whether to opt out of a holiday-season extension of deer hunting. In 2021, the DEC experimented with allowing an extra week of hunting deer with muzzleloading rifles and archery equipment between Christmas and New Year's Day.
“The snowmobile clubs do not want this,” VanRensselaer said. “As far as I’m concerned, you can opt out of it. Archery season starts Oct. 1."
Legislature Minority Leader David Koch, D-Salamanca, agreed, saying not opting out would disrupt the snowmobile season.
The full legislature meets Wednesday at 5 p.m. to consider its agenda.