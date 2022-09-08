Jamestown Community College Olean Campus Entrance

JCC Cattaraugus County Campus in Olean.

 Olean Times Herald file photo

LITTLE VALLEY — Jamestown Community College officials have presented Cattaraugus County legislators with a proposed four-year capital plan totaling more than $3.1 million for the Olean campus.

The plan, presented Wednesday to members of the Finance Committee, addresses deferred maintenance on the nearly 20-year-old Cattaraugus County Campus including building roofs.

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social