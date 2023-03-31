JAMESTOWN — SUNY Jamestown Community College is accepting applications from high school students for the Educational Advancement for Regional Neighbors grant.
The grant will cover the full in-state cost of tuition for one summer course.
EARN is open to students 15 or older who live or attend high school in Cattaraugus, Allegany and Chautauqua counties, and have been a permanent resident of New York state for at least a year. A total of 150 grants are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
“We have two summer sessions — May 17 through June 28 and July 5 through August 15 — so students can choose what works best with their schedule,” said Jade Barber, director of high school partnerships. “This is a really popular program, so I encourage students to apply early to make sure you can secure a spot and get all the necessary steps completed before the start of the term.”
Applications are due May 8 for Summer Session I and June 21 for Summer Session II. In-person classes, online, and hybrid courses are available. Students are responsible for fees and textbook costs, and must have parental consent at the time of application.
Those interested in taking additional summer courses may do so through the Pre-college Enrollment Program, which includes a grant that covers half the cost of tuition, up to $500.
Full eligibility details, the EARN application, and a list of available courses can be found at sunyjcc.edu/earn. To apply for the Pre-college Enrollment Program grant, visit sunyjcc.edu/pep.