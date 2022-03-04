OLEAN — SUNY Jamestown Community College’s nursing program was ranked among the better associate degree offerings in New York state in 2021, according to the Nursing Schools Almanac annual rankings.
JCC’s nursing degree came in at No. 25 of 68 programs evaluated. Rankings are determined by student performance on the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses. The Nursing Schools Almanac uses 10 years of data to calculate the pass rate among first-time test-takers at each institution.
JCC nursing students have historically done well on their licensure examination, which aspiring nurses must pass to practice nursing in the United States.
According to NSA, JCC students taking their first licensure exam passed at an 88.8% rate from 2011-20. In overcoming COVID-19 challenges, May 2020 JCC graduates achieved an 86% pass rate — 2% better than the New York state average. The national pass rate for all nursing programs in 2020 was close to 87%.
JCC graduates in 2018-19 passed at rates of 95% and 94%, respectively.
“Our nursing program is challenging and demanding of students,” said Heather Burrell, JCC’s director of nursing. “It is built that way to prepare our graduates to pass the licensure examination and be successful registered nurses.”
JCC graduates are prepared for nursing careers and to pursue further education. JCC has transfer agreements with nine regional colleges for those interested in earning a bachelor’s degree in nursing, as well as a dual enrollment program with St. Bonaventure University.
To learn more about JCC’s nursing program, open house events are set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 26 on the Jamestown Campus and 10 a.m. to noon April 2 on the Cattaraugus County Campus in Olean. The college is also hosting a virtual open house at 7 p.m. March 23.
The in-person events give students opportunities to complete their admissions application, learn about scholarships and financial aid, tour campus, learn about support services, and talk with current students, faculty, and staff. Online attendees can also converse with faculty and staff.
Additionally, JCC extended its fall 2022 nursing program application due to COVID-19 circumstances. The extension helps students who missed mandatory information sessions between November and January and those who did not meet program eligibility requirements by the original Feb. 1 deadline.
Visit sunyjcc.edu/openhouse or call (800) 338-8557 to learn more.