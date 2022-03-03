JCC mural project continues looking for community ideas

OLEAN — Artist Meg Saligman is deep in the process of collecting information and content for her latest project in and about her hometown.
Much of what Saligman gathers will be used as anchor points to design a prospective large-scale mural that will be applied to the exterior walls of the Library & Liberal Arts Center on Jamestown Community College’s Cattaraugus County Campus.
After starting with two meet-and-greet sessions on campus in November where Saligman asked community members to share stories, thoughts and history of the Olean area, the renowned muralist returned to her hometown last week to dive deeper for feedback and ideas.
“I’m asking everybody who will talk to me,” she said. “The first thing is to seek and to gather. People respond to us on Facebook. I’ve gotten emails into my studio. We have people write at info sessions. I write down when I hear people say stuff. It could be an exchange of images, words, ideas, maybe sometimes even feelings. But it’s about exchanging.”
Saligman, an Olean native who resides in Philadelphia, has produced artwork around the world, including several massive, community-driven murals. As part of her process, she draws on the history and stories of the community as she prepares to develop the concept for the mural.
Saligman said content for her murals comes in the form of conversations, written ideas and artifacts that people bring her.
“I believe in it,” she said of her process. “It works. At the same time, I’m always surprised at what it yields. There has never been a community that has brought me the same thing as another community.”
Saligman’s most notable works are a 42,000 square-foot building mural in Chattanooga, Tenn., highlighting the complex cultural dynamics of the city’s history; a 5,000 square-foot ceiling mural at New Mexico State University Center for the Arts; a water tower painting in Tanzania, Africa; and public installations for Pope Francis’ visit to Philadelphia in 2015 and for the Republican and Democratic National Conventions in 2016.
Her “Common Threads” mural in Philadelphia served as the backdrop for a scene from the popular television series “This Is Us” in 2019.
“We’re excited about the potential of the mural and how it may illuminate our campus and community,” said JCC President Daniel DeMarte. “Our administration and board of trustees are honored to be exploring this project with Meg.”
Saligman will include the “spirit” of JCC’s vision, mission and values in the mural design.
“While collaborating with the community, I’m very aware that JCC is going to live with this as a part of their very fabric 24/7,” she said. “That’s a very important role. We will continue to circle back here.”
Though Saligman said she has “no idea” at this point how her mural design might take shape, she plans to have a rendering to share by April. She is pushing hard to begin and complete the mural this summer.
“Meg is developing something that will reflect our community’s past, present and future,” said Paula Snyder, JCC’s Cattaraugus County Campus executive director. “I am excited to see her concept. Her previous works are so inspiring and it is wonderful to have this kind of project on the horizon, coming out of a very difficult two years of a pandemic. It brings and builds hope through beauty.”
Saligman said she is happy with fundraising progress for mural supplies and support staff. Starting with a goal of $100,0000, $15,000 has been raised. The 1983 Olean High School graduate expects a big boost after the design is shared in April.
“We’ve been experiencing a lot of people stepping up and giving what they can,” Saligman said. “That touches your soul. The grassroots nature of it is really touching my soul. It could be anything from a friend that I knew in high school to a teacher. I had a teacher today pull $100 out of his pocket. That stuff is the heart of why I love Olean and what we do. It’s the circle of community. We’re in this together.”
Mural donations can be made through the Tri-County Arts Council at www.tricountyartscouncil.org/heart-of-olean-mural-program.
Saligman is also seeking artists and volunteers to help her this summer.
“We’re going to have a team soon,” she said. “Anybody interested in full-time to sporadic volunteering, find us and contact us. We want you to participate.”