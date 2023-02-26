OLEAN — SUNY Jamestown Community College is holding open gym opportunities for students, faculty, and staff at the Olean YMCA during the spring semester.
The gym is open to JCC participants for pickleball, indoor track walking, and more activities from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
A YMCA membership is included in JCC student fees and is open to all currently enrolled in classes at the Cattaraugus County Campus. Students can join by completing their membership application at the Y at 1101 Wayne St. A JCC ID or class schedule, and driver’s license or state ID are required.
Contact Jon Kowal, campus athletic coordinator, at 376-7535 for more information.