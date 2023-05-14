OLEAN — SUNY Jamestown Community College celebrated and honored its more than 400 graduates, who had the opportunity to “walk the stage” Saturday and receive their degrees and certifications from the college’s president and chairman of the board of trustees.
The ceremonies were held at both campuses in Jamestown and Olean, with many graduates stopping for pictures on the stage and later gathering with family members and supporters for more pictures.
Remarks by President Daniel DeMarte, the student speaker and keynote speaker were recorded, with the video posted Friday evening.
DeMarte said he is “constantly impressed” with the character of JCC graduates who meet challenges and apply their efforts to building better futures for themselves and their communities.
He also noted there is a special bond at JCC between students and their faculty.
“My experience in higher education has led me to the conclusion that the JCC faculty, more so than any other faculty I have worked with, are an extraordinary, caring, and dedicated group of professionals. They are highly credentialed and well-prepared for the disciplines they teach. They care deeply about the success of their students, and they demonstrate that care by routinely giving of themselves beyond what is ordinarily expected of them.”
To the graduates, DeMarte said they will be called upon to guide organizations and institutions, “and to determine the accepted and meaningful values” of the day.
“While you may not think of yourself in this way today, inevitably, the torch of leadership will be passed to you,” he said. “Many JCC alumni are serving in positions of great responsibility in their homes, schools, churches, businesses, and in countless civic endeavors. I am confident that your experience at Jamestown Community College has provided you a strong foundation for what comes next.”
The keynote speaker was Alizé Scott-Nowell, a JCC graduate and adjunct professor at the college who serves as director of social justice and racial equity at YWCA Jamestown.
Scott-Nowell related how, after graduating from Jamestown High School, she was accepted at Ithaca College. However, immediately after arriving on campus there she realized she “wasn’t ready,” and called her parents to bring her home.
The next day, she enrolled at JCC in Jamestown and then, after two years, continued her studies at the University at Buffalo, where she earned an undergraduate degree in sociology and, later, a graduate degree through the pandemic and “unprecedented times.”
She said, “in a time where fear is ever present in our society, as we continue to fight against various -isms and phobias, bans and theories, laws and policies, and at every twist and turn you are reminded that you are the future and being called into action to change the world, it can be quite daunting, So, on this joyous day, I want to offer you some hope instead.
“While it may be scary not knowing exactly where you’re going or how you’re going to get there or what it even is that you’re doing with your life, despite this unpredictability and the fear that often accompanies it, believe me when I say you are always exactly where you are meant to be and I encourage you all to embrace where you are at every step of the way as you embark upon this next chapter and as you go through this journey of life.”
DeMarte was joined on the stage to greet graduates and present them with their degrees and certificates by Mark Ward, chairman of the JCC Board of Trustees.
Two students, Mikayla Moshier of Hinsdale, and Lindsey Wind of Bradford, Pa., were awarded the prestigious State University of New York Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence for the 2022-23 academic year.
Moshier, an occupational therapy assistant major, is a member and former secretary of the SOTA Club and member of the LEADS Club. She was named to the dean’s list for the past three semesters while working a full-time and part-time job and attending as a full-time student.
Wind, a nursing major, has been an active campus leader as the Student Senate president on the Cattaraugus County Campus, a peer tutor, and multiple committees across various areas of the institution. She is a scholar student, having earned dean’s list honors and being a member of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.
The JCC Alumni Association on the Cattaraugus County campus honored David Koebelin of Allegany with the Distinguished Alumnus Award.
A 1975 graduate of JCC, he later earned his bachelor and master’s degrees from St. Bonaventure University. Koebelin recently retired as the vice president of human resources at CUTCO, where he worked 35 years. During his career he was an instructor at both the Cattaraugus Campus of JCC and St. Bonaventure.
The Alumni Association presented Eric Jones with the Distinguished Alumnus Award.
A 1995 JCC grad, Jones studied digital illustration and fine arts at Alfred University. After 10 years as a natural stone and mosaic mural artist, he started an online retail caricature and avatar illustration business which quickly became the largest of its kind. He still owns this company today and employs artists and administrative minds from all over the world.
In his spare time, Eric improves his 2D skills by working as a 3D sculptor. He works in pumpkin, wood, sand, and snow and has appeared on The Food Network, Discovery Plus, and Amazon Prime. He was a finalist on Season 10’s “Halloween Wars” and is the current world champion of Season 3’s “Outrageous Pumpkins,” another Food Network hit show.