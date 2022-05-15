OLEAN — Jamestown Community College's first commencement ceremony was on June 12, 1951 — 16 of the 20 graduates received associate degrees, the first-ever granted by a community college in New York state.
In his remarks to the class of 2022, Dr. Daniel DeMarte, president of SUNY JCC, noted that 72 years later there are 518 total graduates from the Cattaraugus County and Jamestown campuses, joining the list of nearly 29,000 graduates who have joined the ranks of JCC's alumni.
Many of the 2022 graduates lined up Saturday morning on the JCC campus in Olean to walk up to an outdoor stage and receive their degrees. Wearing caps and gowns, the graduates were cheered by family members and friends and pictures were taken. A similar event was held Sunday on the Jamestown campus.
"As president, I am constantly impressed with the character of our graduates," said DeMarte in prerecorded comments — in the era of COVID-19 the college was not yet ready to host a traditional commencement with all graduates and their families on hand in a venue.
"You are ambitious, intelligent, talented and determined to accomplish wonderful things through your hard work," DeMarte continued. "These qualities have never been more apparent than this past year as you have persevered through a global pandemic to complete your studies. Your experiences in meeting challenges and applying your efforts to building a better future for yourselves, and for all of us ... is the point of our celebration today."
The keynote speaker was Dr. Colin Kremer, assistant professor of ecology and evolutionary biology at the University of California, Los Angeles. Kremer, from Hinsdale, is a 2005 summa cum laude graduate of JCC with an associate’s degree in math and science.
Kremer said his teaching and research efforts are directly tied to experiences he had at JCC.
"During that time, I took classes from some of the most skilled and caring teachers I have encountered to this day," he said. "Calculus, biology and chemistry deepened my passion for math and science, while English composition, literature, and public speaking challenged and delighted me, rather to my surprise. Be assured of the quality of the education you have received."
Kremer offered two suggestions to the graduates.
Knowledge, he said, becomes powerful and meaningful when it is applied with humility in a real context.
"Around the time I finished at JCC, I was flush with new knowledge, and ready to take on the world," he said. However, he pointed out that he lacked context in how to apply that knowledge for real-world applications.
"As you map out a future beyond graduation, look for opportunities and contexts to apply your knowledge," he said.
Meanwhile, he urged the graduates to find ways to do small, regular acts of kindness and to connect with their communities.
"Each day we are confronted by environmental, social, and humanitarian crises, including climate change, systemic racism, global pandemic and war," he said. "These issues are often overwhelming. At the same time, we have become more disconnected from each other, especially people we differ from.
"What can we do? I don’t want to suggest that you ignore these critical issues, or to discourage you from applying your talent and energy to addressing them — solutions to these problems require all of our best efforts," he said. "But, complement these efforts by finding smaller ways to connect with and support real people in your community. These actions can have immediate effects, reknit our society and provide a source of hope to sustain us through the long work of addressing broader issues."
DeMarte, meanwhile, congratulated Jennifer Visbisky, associate professor of nursing on the Olean campus, for receiving the SUNY Chancellor’s Awards for Excellence.
He noted that in addition to her work educating students, Visbisky has volunteered to coordinate and deliver weekly COVID pool testing to protect college employees, students and the community. She also played a pivotal role in plan inning the Remote Area Medical (RAM) clinic held on campus last fall. During the clinic, hundreds of individuals received medical, dental and optometry services at no cost.
Candice Mozes of Cattaraugus was honored for receiving the SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence for the 2021-2022 academic year. A pending spring 2022 graduate in nursing, Mozes had already earned an A.A. degree in Liberal Arts & Sciences: Social Sciences in fall 2019 from JCC.
The JCC alumni association on the Cattaraugus County Campus presented Kremer with the Distinguished Alumnus Award, while the the Jamestown campus alumni presented the award to Allegany County Sheriff Rick Whitney, class of 1975.