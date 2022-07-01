ELLICOTTVILLE — The SUNY Jamestown Community College Cattaraugus County Golf Classic held June 22 at Holiday Valley raised more than $16,000 for the college’s Cattaraugus County Campus.
The 30th annual fundraiser brought in double the funds and golfers than in recent years, said Heather Morris, JCC’s director of Alumni Relations.
“We had a lot of new sponsors, prize, and buzz around it being the 30th annual tournament,” Morris said. “Teams filled up two months in advance. It was a great day out raising money for our students.”
Participants at Holiday Valley’s Double Black Diamond course included 128 golfers and 36 teams. Winners were crowned in men’s, women’s and mixed divisions.
The winning men’s team included Dana Cornell, Levi Feely, Nick Lyons and Ryne Wight. The winning women’s team consisted of Hallie Dubia, Colleen Reeve, Kathleen Taylor and Pat Weeks. The mixed division-winning team was made up of Jackie Winship, Chad Winship, Will Weatherby and Colden Dwaileebe.
Proceeds from the event are split between the JCC Foundation and JCC Alumni Association, Morris said. All funds are directed to support student needs, opportunities and scholarships on the Cattaraugus County Campus.
Lori Jordan, student services and financial aid counselor on the Cattaraugus County Campus who helps with organizing the tournament each year was thrilled with the results.
“This year’s proceeds far exceed any previous golf tournament in raising funds for the Cattaraugus County Campus and the Alumni Association,” she said. “It was a fun-filled day and more successful than we could have imagined due to the hard work and dedication of the volunteers, the Alumni Association and the JCC Foundation.”
While the Cattaraugus County Campus Alumni Association has raised money at the Taste of Olean and through craft shows over the years, Tammy Skroback, president of the Association, said the golf tournament is a “good money maker that helps the Cattaraugus County students.”
“It’s an exciting way to raise money for scholarships,” she added. “For years we were trying to get an endowment. Through a couple of these golf tournaments we were able to get the endowment for scholarships.”
Morris thanked volunteers, sponsors and in-kind donors for making the tournament a success.