JAMESTOWN — SUNY Jamestown Community College’s fall 2023 Nursing program application is now open. Students interested in applying must do so by Feb. 1.
Visit sunyjcc.edu on how to apply and program eligibility requirements. The website also provides directions on how to register and take the remote proctored TEAS exam.
High school equivalency diplomas, scores and transcripts or college and/or military transcripts must be submitted during the application process. Applicants will be initially accepted as Individual Studies majors as nursing candidates.
Application decision letters will be sent by mail after Feb. 1.
JCC’s Nursing degree can be completed on the college’s campuses in Jamestown and Olean.
Coursework and hands-on training prepare students to take the National Council of State Boards for Licensure Examination to become registered nurses.
The Nursing program was recently ranked among the best associate degree offerings in New York state in 2022 per the Nursing Schools Almanac annual rankings. It came in at No. 23 of 69 programs evaluated, up two spots from No. 25 in the 2021 rankings.
(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)