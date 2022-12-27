JCC nursing program student

Jamestown Community College nursing students have ranked high in passing their licensure examinations.

JAMESTOWN — SUNY Jamestown Community College’s fall 2023 Nursing program application is now open. Students interested in applying must do so by Feb. 1.

Visit sunyjcc.edu on how to apply and program eligibility requirements. The website also provides directions on how to register and take the remote proctored TEAS exam.

