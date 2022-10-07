Olean Police Cruiser
Olean Times Herald file photo

OLEAN — Jamestown Community College officials and City of Olean Police are investigating two incidents of theft that occurred Friday morning on the Cattaraugus County Campus.

Theft from the JCC garage took place early Friday followed by reports of a stolen JCC employee vehicle from the area of the garage about two hours later.

