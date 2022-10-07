OLEAN — Jamestown Community College officials and City of Olean Police are investigating two incidents of theft that occurred Friday morning on the Cattaraugus County Campus.
Theft from the JCC garage took place early Friday followed by reports of a stolen JCC employee vehicle from the area of the garage about two hours later.
A suspect in the motor vehicle theft was reported in custody.
Members of the Olean Police Department remained on campus to continue investigating the incidents.
Officials advise making sure vehicles are secure and no valuables are left in plain view inside the vehicles. There was no other action for the campus community to take, officials said.
