The rise of Salamanca native Caleb Abrams’ filmmaking career can be traced back to a single assignment during his third semester of college.

A fine arts major at SUNY Jamestown Community College who liked painting and drawing, he decided to take a digital video editing class only because he had fun producing and editing news shows for the morning announcements at Salamanca High School.

JCC education instrumental in Seneca filmmaker’s budding career

“Lake of Betrayal” director Paul Lamont (center) addresses Salamanca High School students in November 2017 with Salamanca alumnus Caleb Abrams (left) and producer Scott Sackett.
Abrams with producer Scott Sackett (left) and director Paul Lamont at a screening of “Lake of Betrayal” at Jamestown Community College in 2018.
Caleb Abrams, a Salamanca High School and Jamestown Community College alumnus, is a budding filmmaker who credits his success to his education and Seneca heritage.

 

