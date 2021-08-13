JCC eager for students return at Olean campus

OLEAN — Many students enrolled at Jamestown Community College this upcoming semester will be attending classes on campus and in-person for the first time, even if it’s their sophomore year.
With mask requirements and weekly testing for those not vaccinated from the coronavirus included in the college’s plans, JCC is excited to welcome back students and faculty back to the closest thing to a normal semester that they’ve seen in 18 months.
“We have a myriad of things being offered face to face in addition to online courses for anyone who is not quite comfortable yet,” said Paula Snyder, executive director of JCC’s Cattaraugus County Campus. “People are excited to be back to campus and back with each other and working within the safety protocol as well.”
Over the summer, Snyder said JCC has been anticipating the decline of coronavirus cases as preparations for students' return came more into focus. However, she said the college understands life for students and staff alike won’t be exactly how it was in fall 2019.
“We all got very excited in spring and summer when the vaccines became prolific and people were getting vaccinated in higher numbers,” Snyder said.
At this point, masks are required for those who are not vaccinated as well as for everyone in the classroom, health center and food areas, Snyder said. Sanitization stations are set up throughout the campus and masks are available for anyone at request.
“We have regular meetings with Chautauqua County and regular conversations with Cattaraugus County on what they believe our schools need to do,” she said.
Snyder said JCC also pays attention to what the federal Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration and state are saying in addition to the local counties. She said the county health departments and staff have been most important in guiding the college on what to do on any given day concerning safety.
As part of the reopening plan, students and staff members who have not been vaccinated will participate in pool testing, which is a cheek swab that is put into a test tube and sent to a lab in the Buffalo area to be analyzed, Snyder explained. She said there is also a daily check-in for everyone, vaccinated or not, which is sent to college nurses for them to follow up if there are any concerns with reported symptoms.
“We want students and families and faculty to feel safe and informed, so everyday health services are analyzing what we’re seeing, we’re tracking numbers, we’re tracking daily data from our federal, state and local health partners,” she said. “We want them to enjoy college, we want them to enjoy the college experience, we want some return with safety protocols in mind.”
New this year is an orientation for sophomores who were unable to attend classes on campus during the 2020-21. Snyder said many students will see the campus buildings for the first time and get an idea of what their year will look like and what’s available to them.
The feeling from students is a strong desire to be back on campus and see their friends and have a face-to-face experience with the faculty, Snyder said. Faculty and staff are also excited, she said, noting they are free to contact herself or the health services team about any questions or concerns.
“The beauty of a smaller community college is you know each other and are helpful and resourceful to each other,” she said. “It really is a team effort here. The silos that may exist in larger colleges or universities are not difficult to manage here. We cross-talk all the time.”
However, if the trends change and the college has to close and revert to distance learning, Snyder said JCC is in a great position to pivot to whatever needs to be done. She said the college has an outstanding record for online services and courses, noting the faculty is trained to do it and they have the technology to do it.
“If we need to do that — and we don’t want to do it — but if for some reason the federal and state and local authorities said we must, we’re prepared to deliver whatever we need to in any manner we need to,” she added.
Snyder invites anyone interested in JCC to come to campus because they are ready to provide as much as a normal college experience as they can. She said the faculty and staff in every department up through the administration is geared up and ready to welcome everyone back.
“We’ve been preparing to get ready to have a great fall semester since March of last year,” Snyder said. “Understanding now that variants are popping up, we’re going to deal with those, we’re equipped to deal with those and we want our students back with us.”
For more information, visit sunyjcc.edu/covid19.