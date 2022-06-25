JAMESTOWN — SUNY Jamestown Community College recently honored 62 area high school students from throughout southwestern New York as the 2021-22 students of the year in the College Connections program.
In selecting the students of the year, schools were asked to consider College Connections participants who had embraced the challenges of completing college-level work while in high school and demonstrated resourcefulness, integrity, and dedication.
Recipients included Allegany-Limestone Central School: junior Eric Spring, senior Jack Peterson; Bolivar-Richburg Central School: junior Benjamin Kisel, senior Paityn Johnston; CA BOCES Belmont Center: senior Jessica Dyche, senior Alaric Magnani; CA BOCES Ellicottville Center: senior Halie Covell; CA BOCES Olean Center: junior, Alicia Crimmins, senior Everett Mix; Cattaraugus-Little Valley Central School: junior Onalee Osgood, senior Audrey Gassman; Ellicottville Central School: junior Katrina DeChane, senior Antonia Epps; Franklinville Central School: junior Dominic Breton, senior Delaney Pfeiffer; Hinsdale Central School: junior Fransisca Childs, senior Kylee Leonard; Olean High School: junior Lucas Brushingham; Randolph Central School: junior Zachary Farren, senior Paige Johnson; Salamanca City Central School: junior Alyssa Perkins, senior Alicia Fiske; Wellsville Central School: senior Toryn Cline; West Valley Central School: junior Benjamin Fisher.
In celebration of the award, JCC has created a digital yearbook highlighting the students, their achievements, and future plans. Visit www.sunyjcc.edu/ccsoty to see biographies for each of the College Connections Students of the Year.