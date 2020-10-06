OLEAN — Jamestown Community College's campuses are marking Manufacturing Month throughout October.
The economic impact of manufacturing in Cattaraugus, Allegany and Chautauqua counties will be emphasized in ceremonies sponsored by JCC, the Manufacturers Association of the Southern Tier (MAST), and Dream It Do It Western New York.
Elected officials have been invited to present proclamations at JCC’s Manufacturing Technology Institute in Olean on Oct. 15.
“Manufacturing Month presents an opportunity for JCC to interact with manufacturers, students, and educators, showcase our current technology, and introduce new automation, controls, and robotics components,” said Holger Ekanger, JCC’s vice president of workforce readiness.
JCC students can participate in a Manufacturing Day virtual trade show on October 16. Registration details are available at https://newyorkmep.org/manufacturing-day/#. During the event, students will learn about, and have the ability to talk to, manufacturers in Western New York and throughout the state.
JCC offers industrial equipment technology, machine tool technology, welding technology, and CAD/CNC certificate programs and the welding technology and mechanical technology degree programs at its MTI facilities.
Manufacturing Day, which was celebrated throughout the nation this past Thursday, provided other avenues for engagement with students.
“Manufacturing Day is an opportunity to highlight the great jobs and benefits provided by manufacturers as well as the innovation that takes place on a daily basis in our facilities,” stated Rhonda Johnson, president of the MAST board of directors.