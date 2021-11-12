JAMESTOWN — New York and Pennsylvania residents enrolled at SUNY Jamestown Community College can take advantage of a lower tuition rate when they transfer to online Bellevue University.
The schools’ Premier Partner arrangement means Jamestown Community College graduates are able to bring their entire associate degree with them, putting them nearly halfway through their bachelor’s degree. All bachelor’s degree-seeking students who transfer through the partnership will be eligible for a preferred $350 credit hour tuition rate.
Bellevue University has one full-time relationship manager on campus serving students. The relationship manager is responsible for coordinating and building programming to serve Jamestown Community College students.
Stacey Tanner can be contacted by emailing stanner@bellevue.edu or by calling (716) 338.1400.