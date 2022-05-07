OLEAN — The following Jamestown Community College students received academic awards from the Cattaraugus County Campus in May 2022:
• Allegany – Joseph Kwiatkowski (Mathematics Award)
• Alma – Kristina Metlak (Susan Carlson Scholarship)
• Andover – Makayla Whitesell (Health Information Technology Award)
• Bradford, Pa. – Monica Callahan (Roger C. Seager Presidential Scholarship), Lindsey Wind (Pat McGee Nursing Scholarship)
• Ceres – Lauren Keim (Phyllis Kraemer Memorial Nursing Award)
• Cuba – Renee Cook (Dr. Robert G. Ney Memorial Scholarship and Education Award — Childhood)
• Olean – Kaitlynn Ensell (Juanita Mauro Giddy Nursing Scholarship), Dakota Forcier (Individual Studies A.A.S. Award), Korry Keis (Mechanical Technology Award), Taylor Ketchner (Phi Theta Kappa All New York Academic Team and Roger C. Seager Presidential Scholarship), Isabella Martinelli (Roger C. Seager Presidential Scholarship), Andrew Stephan (Entrepreneurship Award), Macy White (Daniel W. Ebersole Memorial Award)
• Perrysburg – Fox Birdtail (Information Technology Award)
• Smethport, Pa. – Ashley Irons (Adele Maytum Hunter Nursing Scholarship)
• Wellsville – James Dunne (Gene Haas Foundation Award)