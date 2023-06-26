SUNY Jamestown Community College recently honored 67 high school students from throughout southwestern New York as the 2022-23 students of the year in the College Connections program.
In selecting the students of the year, schools were asked to consider College Connections participants who had embraced the challenges of completing college-level work and demonstrated resourcefulness, integrity and dedication.
College Connections, JCC's concurrent enrollment program with regional high schools, is accredited by the National Alliance of Concurrent Enrollment Partnerships.
Local residents who received the honor included:
- Allegany-Limestone – junior Xavier Hilmey and senior Eric Spring.
- Bolivar-Richburg – junior Zachary Mitchell and senior Benjamin Kisel.
- CA BOCES Belmont Center – senior Sophia Gugino.
- CA BOCES Ellicottville Center – senior Kenneth Eckhart.
- CA BOCES Olean Center – junior Alina Giermek and senior Alicia Crimmins.
- Cattaraugus-Little Valley – junior Brynn Gabel and senior Jocelyn Mentley.
- Cuba-Rushford – junior Julie Bichler and senior Aiden Kerswill.
- Ellicottville – junior Cameron Kaleta and senior Kayla Romero.
- Franklinville – junior Paige Veroba and senior Anna Slavinski.
- Gowanda – junior Autumn Pupo and senior Logan Forthman.
- Hinsdale – junior Alexandria Goodyear and senior Noah Easterly.
- Olean – junior Aila Shoup and senior Connor Valenti.
- Randolph – junior Mattie Evans-Brown and senior Kendall Steward.
- Salamanca – junior Keegan Hardy and senior Mariah Downey.
- Scio – senior Maximus Morris.
- Wellsville – senior Brooke Sibble.
- West Valley – senior Kasper Heitman.