JCC alumnus carves mascot snow sculpture

Paula Snyder, executive director of Jamestown Community College’s Cattaraugus County Campus, stands beside a snow sculpture of the JCC Jayhawks mascot on Wednesday. The sculpture was carved by JCC alumnus Eric Jones, whose Buffalo Bills-themed snow carvings drew hundreds of visitors to his front yard in West Clarkesville and thousands of social media shares and likes during the NFL playoffs in January. The sculpture is located in front of JCC’s College Center building at 260 N. Union St.

