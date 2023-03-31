SUNY Jamestown Community College has again been designated a 2023-24 Military Friendly School by Viqtory Media.
Institutions earning the designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than 1,800 schools participated in the 2023-24 survey with 665 earning the designation.
The 2023-24 Military Friendly Schools list will be published in the May and October issues of G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found at militaryfriendly.com.
Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by Viqtory with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey scores with the assessment of the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence (degree advancement or transfer), and loan default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.
“We encourage and welcome all past and present military service members and their families to pursue their educational goals,” Daniel DeMarte, JCC president, said. “Our Military Members Support Committee is dedicated to assisting military students in receiving education benefits and advocating for their institutional needs.”
Kayla Lopez, national director of Military Partnerships for Military Friendly, said the organization's standards provide a benchmark that promotes positive outcomes and support services that better the educational landscape and provide opportunity for the military community.
"This creates a competitive atmosphere that encourages colleges to evolve and invest in their programs consistently," she said. "Schools who achieve awards designation show true commitment in their efforts, going over and above that standard.”
For more information about JCC’s student veteran programs, visit the college’s website at sunyjcc.edu/military.