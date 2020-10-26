Jamestown Community College said Monday that spring semester courses will be offered in a mix of formats, both on- and off-campus, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
To shorten the semester, classes will begin on Jan. 25 and a spring break has been eliminated. On-campus class sessions will begin after Feb. 1.
Additional guidelines regarding residence halls, the winter athletic season and protocols for returning to campus in January are being developed, JCC officials said.
Advisement and registration for spring courses begins Nov. 2. Courses can be viewed at sunyjcc.edu/courses.
“Meeting early with an advisor allows for better course selection and also gives students adequate time to prepare for the spring semester,” academic advisement coordinator Colette Haight said. “Our student services staff can connect students quickly to the resources they need to be successful.”
In-person advisement meetings are available on a limited basis, Haight added. Most sessions are conducted primarily through videoconferencing or by phone.
New students are encouraged to visit sunyjcc.edu/advising or contact the Counseling & Career Center in Jamestown at 338-1007, in Olean at 376-7508 or Dunkirk at 366-6500 for details.