NEW YORK — A New York-based private equity firm has offered to buy JC Penney with plans to merge it with Belk, according to the New York Post.
Sycamore Partners has offered $1.75 billion to buy JC Penney out of bankruptcy. The move is designed to position North Carolina-based Belk, with 300 stores located mostly in the South, to better compete nationally.
Sycamore’s plan would rebrand JC Penney stores as Belk in some markets, which could include the store in the Olean Center Mall.
JC Penney has or is liquidating 154 stores this summer after the troubled department store chain filed for reorganization under Chapter 11 of U.S. Bankruptcy Code on May 15.
The Olean location was among the stores slated to remain open. Six other locations in New York — in Auburn, Batavia, Canandaigua, New Hartford, Oswego, Rome and Syracuse — have been or will be closed.
Also bidding for JC Penney is Saks Fifth Avenue owner Hudson’s Bay Company and mall operators Simon Property and Brookfield Property. Hudson’s Bay has offered $1.7 billion while the mall operators offered a joint bid of $1.650 billion.