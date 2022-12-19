Jay Leno to perform stand-up March 18 at Seneca casino

SALAMANCA — Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino will deliver a special holiday gift to comedy fans Friday at noon when tickets for a stand-up performance by Jay Leno go on sale.
Leno will perform for an adults-only crowd in the Seneca Allegany Event Center on Saturday, March 18 at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $45.
Leno is one of the biggest names in entertainment history. Starting his career in the 1970s, he quickly became a sought-after stand-up talent and made several appearances in television and movie roles. He became a regular substitute host on “The Tonight Show” in 1986, and then replaced the legendary Johnny Carson as the show’s permanent host in 1992.
Leno was watched by millions of people every night as “The Tonight Show” host from 1992-2009 and again from 2010-2014. Even while serving as host of one of the most popular late-night TV programs ever, Leno still performed up to 150 stand-up shows each year.
After retiring from “The Tonight Show,” Leno went on to host “Jay Leno’s Garage,” now in its seventh season. He has appeared in numerous films and held recurring roles on animated series like “The Simpsons” and “Family Guy.” An Emmy Award winner, Leno was inducted in to the Television Hall of Fame in 2014.
On Nov. 12, the automobile enthusiast received serious injuries when he was working on a car in his Burbank garage. He was released from the Grossman Burn Center on Nov. 21, more than a week after he was hospitalized for severe burn injuries to his face, hand and chest.
In addition to Leno, other performances coming to Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino include:
• Lonestar, Feb. 11. Tickets start at $25.
• Travis Tritt, May 20. Tickets start at $25.
• Ultimate Kenny Rogers Tribute, June 27. Tickets start at $49.
• Musical Tribute to Celine Dion, Sept. 19. Tickets start at $49.
Seneca Resorts & Casinos use all paperless ticketing for all events at their properties. Tickets may be purchased online at senecaalleganycasino.com or ticketmaster.com. Tickets may also be purchased in person at The Logo Shop inside Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino. A secure link, sent by either e-mail or text, allows guests to save tickets to their phone or mobile device.