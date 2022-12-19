Jay Leno to perform stand-up March 18 at Seneca casino

Jay Leno performs at The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize tribute concert at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C., in March 2020.

 Shannon Finney/Getty Images

SALAMANCA — Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino will deliver a special holiday gift to comedy fans Friday at noon when tickets for a stand-up performance by Jay Leno go on sale.

Leno will perform for an adults-only crowd in the Seneca Allegany Event Center on Saturday, March 18 at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $45.

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social