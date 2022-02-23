OLEAN — Dr. Muhammed T. Javed is one of six community members who will honored March 3 at the YMCA’s 36th annual Salute to Olean.
Javed immigrated to the United States as a teenager and grew up in northern New Jersey, earning his medical degree at Ross University and completed his internal medicine residency and nephrology fellowship at SUNY Downstate, The Long Island College Hospital.
It was while traveling to Toronto — with a stop for gas in Olean — that Louie Proto, also fueling up, asked Javed to consider “hanging a shingle” here. Javed likely laughed politely and thought little of it, but later, in a phone call, his father urged him to consider the idea. The elder Javed pointed out that small communities often have great needs, and that a doctor’s mission is to serve those needs.
The Olean area is that much better off because of Louie Proto and Dr. Javed’s father.
Arriving in 1995, Javed established dialysis services in Olean and Bradford, Pa., and he’s been the only board-certified nephrologist in the region for the past 27 years. He lives in Olean and his daughter Safia will graduate from Olean High School this spring, and she’s planning to attend Penn State University in the fall.
In addition to an MD, Javed is a certified medical staff leader, a Fellow of the American Society of Nephrology, medical director of Olean General Hospita and of the Divita Bradford Dialysis Center, vice chair of the Board of Directors of Upper Allegheny Health System, a board member of Kaleida Health System of Buffalo, an officer of the Health Care Association of New York State and a member of the Regional Policy Board of the American Hospital Association.
“Dr. Javed’s commitment to the community has been transformational for healthcare in our region, and his passion for helping others knows no bounds,” the YMCA states.
He has been president of the OGH medical staff and chairman of the Department of Medicine. He also served as president of the McKean County Medical Society.
Javed is a clinical assistant professor at the SUNY Buffalo School of Medicine, teaching resident physicians at the OGH family medicine program, and he is a three-time winner of the program’s “best teacher award.” Lately, he has taken a lead role with the St. Bonaventure School of Health Professions and its students, who perform clinical rounds at OGH.
The National Kidney Foundation of Western New York recognized him with its Gift of Life award. He was also presented with the OGH Golden Stethoscope Award, which recognizes exceptional levels of professionalism, integrity and teamwork.
Beyond healthcare, Javed serves on the boards of The Rehabilitation Foundation Inc., the Olean General Hospital Foundation and the YMCA of the Twin Tiers.
Salute to Olean, held at St. Bonaventure University’s Doyle Hall Conference Center, will also honor Andrew Caya, Keri Kerper, Joan McGonnell, Ann Marie Sitter-Tompkins and Colleen Taggerty.
The public is invited. A reception will begin at 5 p.m. followed by dinner at 6.
Reservations may be made online at https://form.jotform.com/ymcaofthetwintiers/2022-salute.
Keri Kerper will be profiled in Thursday’s edition.