Jared Box Project donates to OGH pediatric patients
OLEAN — The Jared Box Project recently donated more than 40 boxes for pediatric patients at Olean General Hospital.
The boxes contain items such as crayons, card games, puzzles and stickers to help cheer a child up and put them at ease while they are in the hospital.
The non-profit organization delivers boxes to hospitals across the country. OGH’s donation was made by Marce Pancio, an Olean native who is involved with the non-profit organization in Centre County, Pa.
“Jared boxes have been delivered to hospitals all over the United States and since I come home regularly, I am proud the Jared Box Program could be brought to Olean General Hospital,” Pancio said. “I love how this program really reaches near and far to make a child happy. Also being a member of our Lady of Victory Church where the program originally started has helped to keep me interested in the program.”
For more information on the Jared Box Project, visit thejaredbox.com.