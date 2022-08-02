LITTLE VALLEY — Shinnosuke Wakasa, a 15-year-old Japanese boy from the Toyko suburbs, is one of the last people you’d expect to meet at the Cattaraugus County Fair in rural Western New York.
Yet, there Shinnosuke was early Monday afternoon, showing a goat that belonged to his 4-H host family, the Ubertys from Farmersville.
The New York 4-H requested host families, Holly Uberty said . “We applied and were accepted.” Shinnosuke is part of a 4-H equivalent organization and came for a 3 1/2-week visit on July 23.
“It’s an immersion program,” Uberty, a mother of five, explained. “He’s part of our daily life — chores included.”
Shinnosuke speaks a minimal amount of English. Uberty said they have been using Google translate to communicate.
“There’s a little language barrier,” she said. More so for her than her children. “Their culture is a little different. He’s not glued to his phone and he’s willing to help with the chores,” she added.
They plan on visiting Allegany State Park, Niagara Falls and Little Rock City while Shinnosuke is here.
“He’s trying to pick up more English, so we’re trying to keep it simple,” Uberty said, adding, “He’s amazed by everything rural — the people, the food, the clean air and the space.”
Shinnosuke is camping at the fairgrounds with his host family. He hasn’t come to appreciate fair food — so far.
“It doesn’t matter what country you are from,” he said. “A kid is still a kid.”
Shinnosuke, Uberty said, “speaks with the kids much more easily than adults.” She added: “To be able to provide this experience is a good feeling. The 4-H here welcomed him with open arms.”
Shinnosuke walked into the goat judging area with five other youth, all Cloverbuds, the youngest of 4-H age groups.
Judge Carly Santangelo was briefed on Shinnosuke’s limited English and kept her comments to him brief with plenty of gestures and lots of smiles. A licensed judge, she is an agriculture teacher at Cuba-Rushford Central School.
In his brief remarks to the Olean Times Herald, Shinnosuke summed up his exhibiting one of the Uberty’s goats before an appreciative crowd at the county fair as “fun.”
Uberty’s son Dagon said he’s “learned some Japanese” from Shinnosuke, and son Wyatt said he’s “learned about the culture.”
Renee Uberty, 14, was also showing goats Monday, as was another Uberty son, Otto, 12, and daughter, Verna, 5, who was one of the Cloverbuds Shinnosuke was competing against.
Monday was Youth Day, with special prices for youth 15 and under. Today is Senior Citizens Day, when those age 62 and older are admitted for $8.
A daylong Western Horse Show was held at the 4-H horse ring Monday, followed by a miniature Horse Show. A demolition derby in front of the grandstand topped off the evening.
A Dressage Horse Show starts at 9 a.m. today, followed at 1 p.m. by a Jumping Horse Show. Judging today includes the Open Holstein Dairy Show and Junior Department and Open Swine Show both starting at 9 a.m. A free show by Hotel California, a Eagles tribute band, will be held in front of the grandstand tonight at 7:30.
Grandstand entertainment for the rest of the week follows.
Wednesday: Walker Hayes country music concert.
Thursday: Travis Tritt country music concert.
Friday: Monster Mash Monster Truck Rally
Saturday: Monster Mash Monster Truck Rally/ Big Rig Truck Pull.
Tickets may be purchased at the ETIX.com website or at the gate. Tickets can then be printed or shown at the gate on a cell phone. Tickets will also be available for purchase on the day of the show, pending availability.
For more information visit the fair website at cattarauguscofair.com.
The remaining schedule follows:
WEDNESDAY
9 a.m. — Junior Department Dairy Show. 9 a.m. — English Horse Show. 11 a.m. — Junior Department Open Sheep Show. 1 p.m. — Midway opens. 7:30 p.m. — Walker Hayers in concert.
THURSDAY 9 a.m. — Junior Department Beef and Dairy Steer Show. 1 p.m. — Midway opens. 7:30 p.m. — Travis Tritt in concert.
FRIDAY
9 a.m. — Open Beef Show. 10 a.m. — All Breed Horse Show 1 p.m. — Midway opens1:30 p.m. — Championship Livestock Showmanship. 6 p.m. — Monster Truck Pit Party. 7:30 p.m. — Monster Mash Monster Truck Rally.
SATURDAY