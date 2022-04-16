ELLICOTTVILLE — One of Holiday Valley’s most familiar faces is departing after 41 years.
Longtime marketing director Jane Eshbaugh will officially retire from the resort on May 1. She doesn’t know exactly how long she’s been representing Holiday Valley Resort as marketing director — the department didn’t exist when she first began working at the resort as a ski instructor in the early 1980s. She also worked in the sales department promoting group programs, and became an advertising manager in the late ‘80s.
“We placed a few ads here and there but, as the resort grew and became more structured, an actual marketing department developed and I kind of stepped into the position of marketing director,” she said.
Because she majored in biology at the University of Vermont, Eshbaugh didn’t have a background in marketing — instead learning the field as she went along.
While in college, Eshbaugh loved physical education and took classes every semester, and one class was teaching skiing. Since she was a good skier and did well, she was invited to be an instructor at Smugglers’ Notch Resort in Vermont, getting her into the ski industry.
After graduating, Eshbaugh continued giving ski lessons as an official instructor at Smugglers’ Notch for another year. She returned to Western New York and, a few years later, started teaching skiing at Holiday Valley.
Eshbaugh said Holiday Valley wasn’t the biggest when she started working there, but it was a nice ski area with a nice little town that wasn’t a real tourist attraction at the time.
“We didn’t have as many lifts and trails, and not as much snowmaking. It just developed over time,” she recalled. “We continually reinvested in the resort and it became the biggest, finest resort in Western New York. In fact, Holiday Valley has been ranked No. 2 on SKI Magazine’s annual list of best ski resorts in the east for 2022.”
OVER THE years, Eshbaugh has seen the resort grow steadily. Chalets and lodges have been built and enlarged. Slopes and trails have been added, and additional chairlifts have been installed to keep up with the increasing numbers of visiting skiers. State-of-the-art snowmaking equipment has guaranteed plenty of snow for a top-notch skiing experience.
Eshbaugh has witnessed Holiday Valley’s exponential growth. Some more recent major projects include Holiday Valley Tubing Company in 2003, Sky High Adventure Park in 2011 and a new Holiday Valley Lodge in 2012. Holiday Valley Road was realigned in 2015 and the parking lot was redesigned in 2016. The Yodeler Express High-Speed Quad chairlift was added in 2021.
During her 40-plus years, Eshbaugh said an especially memorable event for her was Holiday Valley’s 50th anniversary celebration.
“Our 50th anniversary was a real highlight. We had a really big party and celebration that was a lot of fun,” she said. “A lot of people that hadn’t been here for years and years came. Some of the founders and original skiers came back.”
Eshbaugh had not yet begun kindergarten when Holiday Valley opened to the public in January 1958. At the time, the facility had four runs, the Main Chalet where Yodeler Lodge now sits and one T-bar lift.
ORIGINALLY FROM LAKEWOOD, Eshbaugh’s parents introduced her to skiing at Holiday Valley at 4. Her older brother and sister started skiing at Allegany State Park and Stadium Hill in Jamestown. Then, her parents decided to take their children skiing at Holiday Valley. Soon after, they decided to try skiing themselves.
“When I came along, they gave me a choice of staying with a babysitter or learning how to ski, so I picked skiing,” Eshbaugh said. “As I recall, I wasn’t too excited about it, in the beginning, because I was only four years old.”
WHEN Eshbaugh says “adieu,” she will pass the torch on to her successor, Dash Hegeman, who will become Holiday Valley’s new marketing director.
“We are excited to bring new talent to the promotion of Holiday Valley,” said Dennis Eshbaugh, resort president and general manager as well as Jane’s husband. “Dash has great experience in the field and he will bring many new ideas to the marketing of the resort.”
Hegeman grew up in the Western New York area, learned to ski at a young age and taught snowboarding at Holiday Valley. He was the marketing director at HoliMont, then moved west to become a member of the Taos Ski Valley marketing team. In 2019 he was promoted to the Director of Marketing at Taos.
Hegeman moved back to Western New York in 2020 and worked as Social Media Manager of Holiday Valley for the 2021-22 season. In addition to his marketing experience, he is a skilled photographer and writer, achieved his Level II certification of American Association of Snowboard Instructors and is an avid mountain biker.
Hegeman expressed his passion for the ski and outdoor industry and his excitement to join the Holiday Valley team to help build upon the resorts’ already impressive reputation.
JANE ESHBAUGH has no specific retirement plans and said she’ll be staying around. She’ll find something to do to keep her busy and might even teach skiing again because she thinks it would be fun.
However, Dennis Eshbaugh will continue at the helm of the resort.
“He’s the one who has really made a difference here. I’ve just kind of been along for the ride,” she said. “He’s definitely one of the planners and the visionary. He’s pretty amazing.”
The couple’s love for the ski industry has been passed on to their two daughters. Kate, the oldest, is Director of Skier Services at Holiday Valley. Her younger sister, Maggie, lives in California and works at Sugar Bowl Ski Resort.
Eshbaugh said she feels fortunate to have been a part of Holiday Valley because it’s an independent resort that she compares to the book, “The Little Engine That Could.”
“It’s not the biggest ski resort in the east or anywhere, but we just keep plugging away and that has made us successful,” she said. “To be a part of this place, to help promote it and spread the brand of Holiday Valley, has been a great honor.”