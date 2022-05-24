Pauline Bauer, the Kane, Pa., woman charged for her alleged part in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, has filed a motion with the federal court to vacate her scheduled trial date.
Bauer, 54, had been representing herself, but on May 20, Pittsburgh attorney Komron Maknoon filed a notice of appearance on her behalf with the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.
Her trial had been scheduled to begin July 5, but through standby counsel Carmen Hernandez, Bauer filed a motion to vacate the trial date, saying she needed more time to review the extensive discovery in the case.
She noted that while the Department of Corrections and the government have taken steps to facilitate her access to the discovery materials, “there are additional burdens and delays attendant to having to prepare for trial while detained and in light of the constraints imposed by COVID procedures.”
Assistant U.S. Attorney James Peterson consented to the request.
A motion hearing via videoconference has been set in the case for 11 a.m. Friday before Judge Trevor N. McFadden.
Bauer also filed a notice that she is withdrawing her notice of intent to introduce expert evidence “relating to a mental condition bearing on the issue of guilt,” according to the docket.
Bauer has been incarcerated since Sept. 17, 2021, on allegations that she was one of the people who entered the East Rotunda door of the U.S. Capitol during the riot, disrupting the certification proceeding for the presidential election.
Prosecutors have said video footage from the riot shows Bauer calling for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to be hanged.
Bauer is charged with entering any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting.