Jamestown Police seek missing man

Jamestown Police are trying to locate Kevin Hornburg, 56, of Jamestown, who was last seen Nov. 22. He has a beard and a tattoo of a cross on his forearm.
Police received a tip on Tuesday that Hornburg may be in the Olean area or in Salamanca.
Meanwhile, friends organized a search party for Thursday starting at 10 a.m. at the First Covenant Church, 520 Spring St., Jamestown.
Police ask anyone who may have seen Hornburg since Nov. 22 contact the police department at (716) 483-7536.
Anonymous tips may be emailed to wnymissingandunidentified@yahoo.com.