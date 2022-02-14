SMETHPORT, Pa. — Following a jury trial at the McKean County Courthouse on Monday, Tristan Holdridge of Jamestown, N.Y., was convicted of having indecent contact with a woman in Bradford Township.
The defendant was convicted of indecent assault — lack of consent. The jury found the defendant not guilty of an additional count of sexual assault (lack of consent) and aggravated indecent assault (lack of consent).
Sergeant Amber Black of the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford Police Department investigated the incident.
District Attorney Stephanie L. Vettenburg-Shaffer prosecuted the case on behalf of the Commonwealth. The judge scheduled sentencing for May 19 and ordered the defendant to undergo an assessment prior to sentencing due to the sexual nature of the offense as required by law.