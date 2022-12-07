Jamestown cannabis

Ryan Peterson and Ashley Baron (from left) of Snowbelt Cannabis show journalist Brad Racino around their warehouse facility in Jamestown.

 syracuse.com/TNS

JAMESTOWN (TNS) — In the early 1900s, the Chadakoin River powered Jamestown’s mills and factories, which in turn pumped out crescent wrenches, furniture and voting machines — and positioned the city as a manufacturing hub.

But in the mid-20th century, the businesses began to leave. Factories along the water’s edge grew old and frail. And for the next 60 years, Jamestown’s population declined.

