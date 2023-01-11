JAMESTOWN — The Board of Trustees at SUNY Jamestown Community College has renewed the contract of President Daniel DeMarte through 2028.
The board unanimously approved the multi-year extension at their meeting Tuesday.
Updated: January 11, 2023 @ 7:53 pm
JAMESTOWN — The Board of Trustees at SUNY Jamestown Community College has renewed the contract of President Daniel DeMarte through 2028.
The board unanimously approved the multi-year extension at their meeting Tuesday.
DeMarte became the ninth president of JCC in July 2018. Under his tenure, the college has consistently worked to stabilize a multi-year enrollment decline, something JCC achieved in fall of 2019, prior to the impact of the pandemic. Additionally, DeMarte has worked to expand outreach to international students, adult learners, and other regional and national populations.
Further achievements include expanding the college’s role in developing the regional workforce, as well as procuring several million dollars in grants and donated funds to carry out several initiatives, including a comprehensive effort to identify in-demand transfer and workforce programs.
“Dr. DeMarte has consistently worked to lead JCC through one of its most challenging times,” said Mark Ward, board chair. “A number of factors, including a global pandemic, have made the last several years some of the most challenging in the college’s near 75-year history. President DeMarte’s consistent leadership is just one of the many reasons the Trustee’s give our full support to him and the work he is doing.”
DeMarte said, looking ahead, “we will continue to think differently about the programs we offer, the markets we serve, the format in which we deliver and support student learning, our role in ensuring student success in the workplace within our region and beyond, focusing on career goals and support through community partnerships.
“Our goal is to establish a positive and sustainable future for Jamestown Community College,” he added.
