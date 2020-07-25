OLEAN — Jamestown Community College’s president has presented what he calls an aggressive six-year master facility plan for JCC’s Olean Campus to Cattaraugus County lawmakers.
The capital plan calls for $10.6 million in projects over the next six years, starting with $7.1 million in 2021, Dr. Daniel DeMarte told legislators this week.
New York state and Cattaraugus County split the cost of capital improvements, and JCC contributes half of the county’s share. The 2021 proposed projects include $4.6 million for a 21st Century Learning Commons, $1.1 million for an integrated student service center, $315,000 for upgrades to the nursing laboratory and $1.1 million in deferred maintenance.
DeMarte, who is marking his second year as JCC president, told county lawmakers he wanted to present a multi-year plan.
“It’s ambitious, but practical,” he told the Times Herald in an interview Friday. “I want to see out as far as possible. I want to show them where we are headed.”
DeMarte said he wants projects that can make an immediate impact on students, such as the new Learning Commons and a streamlined area for student transactions.
He also said he realizes that, in the current coronavirus pandemic, some things may have to be delayed for a year or two.
“We’re not tone deaf to the pandemic,” he said, noting the list of projects is a proposal that will have to be hashed out with county leaders.
DeMarte said a nine-year slide in enrollment at JCC’s Cattaraugus County Campus was halted last year as full-time equivalent students increased from 1,034 in 2018 to 1,062 in 2019. The Jamestown, Dunkirk and Olean campuses had 2,608 students in 2018, down from a high of nearly 4,000 in 2011.
It’s unclear where the 2020 enrollment will be this fall as JCC offers a mix of in-person and online classes.
“We are ready for students,” DeMarte said. Face masks and social distancing will be watchwords.
County lawmakers just approved a new formula for its annual contribution to the community college to $1.938 million a year, plus an annual 2% cost of living increase.
DeMarte said the costs and revenues are more predictable under the agreement than the previous per student chargebacks, which could swing widely from year to year.
The JCC president said he’s planning to call for a two-county healthcare summit in the fall that would include hospitals, the Seneca Nation, mental health services, the county health departments and others.
The counties rank low in the state’s health rankings, DeMarte said. “What roles can colleges play with partnerships?” he asked.
He envisions college health centers becoming wellness centers for not only students, but members of the community. With telemedicine and onsite staffing, JCC could play a role in rural healthcare in a space that already exists.
Just as JCC had expanded its offerings to high school seniors with its College Connection program, DeMarte wants to expand opportunities for non-traditional students including those who went into the workforce and have not attended college and those adults who have some college.
One thing DeMarte feels JCC needs to bring back to the Olean Campus is athletics. That will start this fall with cross country, which officials believe can be safe under coronavirus protocols.
He looks forward to expanding the list of student sports once it can be done safely, saying, “We will bring back whatever we can.”
As the Cattaraugus County Campus of JCC moves closer to reopening for the fall semester, DeMarte said, “I appreciate the strong community support. Also, we have a fantastic staff who have done a masterful job. We are going to be ready in the fall to open in a safe environment for those students who want to come back.”
Classes will be offered in a mix of in person and online classes. “We’ve been offering online classes for 20 years,” DeMarte added.
The coronavirus is “a setback” for JCC, DeMart said. “We know how to overcome setbacks. It is with the right attitude and mindset.”